Credit: PWInsider

Interestingly, due to their involvement in the WWE’s UK Championship Tournament, neither ICW World Heavyweight Champion Wolfgang, nor his challenger at the Square Go, Trent Seven are in the house. Mark Dallas making a cameo yesterday is a moment I will remember forever.

DCT w/Coach Trip defeated Davey Blaze w/The Wee Man by Pinfall.

‘King of the North’ James Scott defeated Christopher Saynt by Pinfall.

Charlie Sterling defeated Chris Ridgeway by Pinfall.

Sha Samuels entered after the match and tossed both men out of the ring.

Iestyn Rees defeated Jackie Polo by Pinfall.

Wild Boar hit Jackie Polo will a chair shot to give Iestyn Rees the win. The Marauders attacked Polo after the match until Joe Coffey made the save. Coffey challenged Bird and Boar for later tonight. Jackie Polo told Bird & Boar that they would receive their ICW Tag Team Championship match at the ‘6th Annual Square Go.’

Carmel Jacob was announced to be the inaugural member of the new ICW Hall of Fame.

Loser Enters The ‘6th Annual Square Go’ At Number One – Joe Hendry defeated Lionheart by Pinfall.

ICW Women’s Championship Number One Contender – Fatal Four Way – Kasey defeated Martina, Debbie Sharpe & Sammii Jayne by Pinfall.

Joe Coffey defeated Wild Boar by Pinfall.

ICW Zero G Championship Number One Contender Tournament Final – Andy Wild vs Lewis Girvan ended in a draw after Wild tapped out while pinning Girvan.

Before Zack Gibson versus Aaron Echo, Kenny Williams entered to announce that it will be a triple threat at the 6th Annual Square Go. He then entered himself into the upcoming match and offered a place into the match if either Gibson or Echo could win.

If Gibson or Echo Win They Are Added To The ICW Zero G Championship Match At The ‘6th Annual Square Go’ – Triple Threat – Kenny Williams defeated Aaron Echo & Zack Gibson by Pinfall.

Jack Jester entered saying that he’ll do anything to make sure Drew Galloway does not win the Square Go.

Stevie Boy defeated Chris Renfrew by Pinfall.