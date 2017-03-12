Credit: PWInsider

Saturday 11th March 2017, Motion, Bristol (England)

ICW Friday Night Fight Club on tour

Attendance: around 280 people

* ICW ZeroG Championship

Kenny Williams [c] defeats “Flash” Morgan Webster to retain

Polo Promotions (Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey) defeat Modern Culture (Danny Jones & Edwin Ricci)

*this was Jones’s and Ricci’s ICW debut

Davey Blaze defeats Ravie Davie

Pete Dunne defeats Joe Hendry

BT Gunn defeats Joe Coffey

Iestyn Rees defeats Aaron Echo

Wolfgang defeats Charlie Sterling

Chris Renfrew defeats Big Grizzly

*this was Grizzly’s ICW debut

* ICW Tag Team Championship

The Marauders (Mike Bird & Wild Boar) [c] defeat The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James) to retain

* ICW World Heavyweight Championship

Trent Seven [c] defeats Jack Jester to retain

The next show is Sunday 12th March 2017 (tonight) at the O2 Academy in Leeds (England)