ICW Friday Fight Night Results: Trent Seven Defends Title, More
Saturday 11th March 2017, Motion, Bristol (England)
Attendance: around 280 people
* ICW ZeroG Championship
Kenny Williams [c] defeats “Flash” Morgan Webster to retain
Polo Promotions (Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey) defeat Modern Culture (Danny Jones & Edwin Ricci)
*this was Jones’s and Ricci’s ICW debut
Davey Blaze defeats Ravie Davie
Pete Dunne defeats Joe Hendry
BT Gunn defeats Joe Coffey
Iestyn Rees defeats Aaron Echo
Wolfgang defeats Charlie Sterling
Chris Renfrew defeats Big Grizzly
*this was Grizzly’s ICW debut
* ICW Tag Team Championship
The Marauders (Mike Bird & Wild Boar) [c] defeat The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James) to retain
* ICW World Heavyweight Championship
Trent Seven [c] defeats Jack Jester to retain
The next show is Sunday 12th March 2017 (tonight) at the O2 Academy in Leeds (England)