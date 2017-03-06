According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Impact Wrestling brought back the Suicide character at their recent tapings. The site reports that Caleb Konley (who signed with the promotion back in April of 2016) was the man under the mask at the tapings. There is no word on if he will be working the gimmick going forward. TJ Perkins, Christopher Daniels and Kazarian all did extended runs in the gimmick for the company. Independent wrestler Jonathan Gresham worked under the gimmick at a recent One Night Only PPV.