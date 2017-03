💋💪🏽 #Repost @extratv ・・・ @thenikkibella is taking over the orange carpet at the @nickelodeon #KidsChoiceAwards Saturday! Click the link in the bio for deets! #KCA #NikkiBella

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:35am PST