wrestling / News

Impact Announces Commentary Team For Slammiversary

June 15, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Impact Wrestling announced that former ESPN personality Robert Flores (now an on air broadcaster for the MLB Network and NHL Network) and Don West will be the announcing team for the July 2nd Slammiversary PPV. This is because regular announcers Josh Mathews & Jeremy Borash are in a tag team match against each other on the PPV…

article topics :

Don West, Impact, Impact Wrestling, Robert Flores, Slammiversary, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading