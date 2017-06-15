wrestling / News
Impact Announces Commentary Team For Slammiversary
June 15, 2017
– Impact Wrestling announced that former ESPN personality Robert Flores (now an on air broadcaster for the MLB Network and NHL Network) and Don West will be the announcing team for the July 2nd Slammiversary PPV. This is because regular announcers Josh Mathews & Jeremy Borash are in a tag team match against each other on the PPV…
