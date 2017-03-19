wrestling / News
Impact & Anthem Executives at AAA Rey de Reyes Tournament
– Impact and Anthem executives are down in Monterrey for AAA’s annual Rey de Reyes tournament. As you can see from the below Twitter posts, Jeff Jarrett was headed there to work the tournament while Jeremy Borash and Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions president Ed Nordholm were in the city where they filmed interview material.
Impact Wrestling has been forming agreements with international partners as of late, including Crash Lucha. Scott D’Amore said in a press release last week that they were working on “other initiatives with local partners in Mexico, the United Kingdom and India.”
