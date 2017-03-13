wrestling / News

Impact News: Alberto El Patron Relinquishes Title, LAX Return Promo

March 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Impact Wrestling announced on Twitter that following a closed door meeting with officials, Alberto El Patron has agreed to relinquish the Impact Wrestling World Championship following his controversial win on last week’s episode. You can see the post below, which includes video of the meeting:

– Here is a video from the company promoting the return of LAX this Thursday on Impact:

