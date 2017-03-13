– Impact Wrestling announced on Twitter that following a closed door meeting with officials, Alberto El Patron has agreed to relinquish the Impact Wrestling World Championship following his controversial win on last week’s episode. You can see the post below, which includes video of the meeting:

After meeting, @VivaDelRio has agreed to relinquish the World Title back to @fightbobby. While not happy, El Patron agreed it was best. pic.twitter.com/PwHBd7uzdf — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 13, 2017

– Here is a video from the company promoting the return of LAX this Thursday on Impact: