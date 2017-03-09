– Impact Wrestling is officially TNA no more. During this week’s Impact, Bruce Prichard appeared and said that “TNA is dead” and that the new owners and management have rechristened the company as Impact Wrestling.

– The company also wrote the Hardys out of the company after their contract expired. Footage of the Broken Hardys was shown using Vanguard1 to teleport away. The Impact Tag Team Championships were left behind and the Decay picked up the titles, with Abyss saying, “It worked” ans Rosemary claiming that the Broken Hardys “have now been deleted.”

Impact’s Twitter account posted the following: