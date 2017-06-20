wrestling / News

Impact News: Dixie Carter Celebrates Impact’s Anniversary, Al Snow Says Fans Should Stop Being ‘Pseudo-Experts’

June 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Al Snow took to Twitter to give a message to wrestling fans. Snow, who is leaving Impact when his contract expires at the end of this month, posted the following to Twitter:

– Dixie Carter posted the following to Instagram, celebrating the company’s fifteenth anniversary:

