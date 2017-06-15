– Sonjay Dutt posted the following to Twitter after winning the X Division Championship on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling from Mumbai:

debuted Oct '03 in Nashville.

won it for 1st time June '17.

Thank you so very much. pic.twitter.com/EymvYmnSvl — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) June 16, 2017

– Here are some highlight videos from Impact Wrestling from the fallout of tonight’s episode: