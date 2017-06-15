wrestling / News
Impact News: Dutt Comments on X-Division Title Win, Highlights From Impact Wrestling
June 15, 2017
– Sonjay Dutt posted the following to Twitter after winning the X Division Championship on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling from Mumbai:
debuted Oct '03 in Nashville.
won it for 1st time June '17.
Thank you so very much. pic.twitter.com/EymvYmnSvl
— SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) June 16, 2017
– Here are some highlight videos from Impact Wrestling from the fallout of tonight’s episode: