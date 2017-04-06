– Impact Wrestling filmed footage in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 Week as they filmed segments with Impact Tag Team Champions LAX attacking various wrestlers at the different indie events going on. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

-Earl Hebner is featured in the latest episode of Impact’s “Around The Ring” series, you can watch that below…

– Here is the latest episode of “The Question Mark” with Impact Wrestling stars discussing what they were like in high school…