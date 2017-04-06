wrestling / News
Impact News: Footage Taped in Orlando Over WrestleMania Weekend, Impact Stars Discuss What They Were Like in High School
April 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling filmed footage in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 Week as they filmed segments with Impact Tag Team Champions LAX attacking various wrestlers at the different indie events going on. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]
-Earl Hebner is featured in the latest episode of Impact’s “Around The Ring” series, you can watch that below…
– Here is the latest episode of “The Question Mark” with Impact Wrestling stars discussing what they were like in high school…