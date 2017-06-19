wrestling / News

Impact News: Impact Celebrates 15th Anniversary, EC3 and Adonis Talk Hall of Fame

June 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Impact Wrestling posted the following to Twitter in celebration of today being the fifteenth anniversary of the company’s founding:

– Impact also posted the following videos with EC3 and Chris Adonis talking about what it takes to be inducted in the Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame:

