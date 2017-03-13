– PWInsider reports that Impact will be taping episodes in Mumbai on May 30th and 31st. The company finalized the deal last week as part of their TV deal with Sony Six in India, and an announcement on Monday said, “Discussions are now underway with local sponsors and promotions to launch a new show featuring local talent in association with the IMPACT Wrestling roster to be filmed in India commencing as early as Q4 2017.”

– Scott D’Amore has been officially re-signed to the company as Vice President of International Development and will be working with the creative team as well. The site reports D’Amore was the man responsible for Impact’s partnership with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

– While Mahabali Shera and Aiden O’Shea were listed in the alumni section Impact’s new website, that was apparently an error. Neither man has left the company.