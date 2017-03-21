– Wrestling Inc reports that Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm is currently in Mumbai, India where he is planning for the company’s Impact tapings in the country. The tapings are set for May 30th and 31st.

– Konnan took to Twitter to respond to a fan who asked if he was “okay” with the just-announced working relationship between Impact and AAA. Konnan’s CRASH Lucha Libre has plans to work with Impact as well, and Konnan — who has issues currently with AAA — replied to the fan: