– Impact Wrestling is currently running a poll, asking fans who should be the next challenger to World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley. The choices are James Storm, Matt Morgan or Ethan Carter III; The winner will receive a title shot on this Thursday’s (already taped) Impact, and you can vote here.

– Here is the Impact Wrestling Match of the Month, featuring Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Lashley in a Submission Match from Bound For Glory 2009