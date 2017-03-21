– ImpactWrestling.com has posted a new article hyping Suicide’s appearance on this week’s episode of Impact. The article reads, “Knowing his sportsmanlike character and his history with LAX in the past, it is ironic that both made a return on the same night. But where has he been for the past 8 months? Furthermore, aside from a guest appearance at the July 2016 X-travaganza Pay-Per-View, we have not seen Suicide in the six-sided ring since 2013. A lot has changed at IMPACT Wrestling since 2013. One can only wonder what changes Suicide has made in nearly 4 years! We can assume that Suicide has been focusing on what he does best, which is helping others. Suicide could have also been in the city capitalizing on his high-flying skills that can resonate in the IMPACT Zone and X Division. Whatever it might be, it is natural to wonder if Suicide has plans to get revenge on those that he has had a problem with in the past, or if maybe his plans are bigger than revenge. Maybe mystifying character, Suicide is here to Make IMPACT Great! Only time will tell.”

– Impact has released a new video teasing the debut of a new talent on April 6th, as you can see below: