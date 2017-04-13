– Impact Wrestling posted the following image to Twitter promoting Friday’s One Night Only: Victory Road:

A NEW #Knockout emerges Friday on Pay Per View! Who is it? Find out when #VictoryRoad2017 Premieres! pic.twitter.com/XPNXJtH6Eh — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 13, 2017

– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of Impact, which will feature Team Jeremy Borash (Matt Morgan, Chris Masters, Magnus and Alberto El Patron) taking on Team Josh Mathews (Tyrus, Ei Drake, Bram and Bobby Lashley):

– Impact also released latest episode of “The Question Mark,” with several Impact stars talking about how weird they think they are: