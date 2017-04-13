wrestling / News

Impact News: Preview For Tonight’s Impact, Hype Graphic For Victory Road, Latest “Question Mark”

April 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Impact Wrestling posted the following image to Twitter promoting Friday’s One Night Only: Victory Road:

– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of Impact, which will feature Team Jeremy Borash (Matt Morgan, Chris Masters, Magnus and Alberto El Patron) taking on Team Josh Mathews (Tyrus, Ei Drake, Bram and Bobby Lashley):

– Impact also released latest episode of “The Question Mark,” with several Impact stars talking about how weird they think they are:

