– Impact has announced that this year’s Slammiversary will take place on July 2nd. This will be the fifteenth anniversary of the company.

– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to react to how Impact wrote the Broken Hardys out of the company tonight. You can see Matt’s response below, as well as video of the segment:

What is this CHICANERY? No being can teleport without being in direct contact with the INCOMPARABLE @Vanguard1AAR, #AnthemOwlMen. https://t.co/TJUjeEUNP9 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 10, 2017