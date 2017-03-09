wrestling / News

Impact News: Slammiversary Date Announced, Matt Hardy Reacts to Being Written Out

March 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Impact has announced that this year’s Slammiversary will take place on July 2nd. This will be the fifteenth anniversary of the company.

– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to react to how Impact wrote the Broken Hardys out of the company tonight. You can see Matt’s response below, as well as video of the segment:

