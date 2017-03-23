– Matt Hardy doesn’t think much of Jeff Jarrett’s congratulatory tweet to Christopher Daniels. Jarrett posted to Twitter following Daniels’ ROH World Championship win at ROH’s 15th Anniversary Show congratulating Daniels, hashtagging Impact and GFW at the same time. It took Hardy ten days, but he replied today suggesting Jarrett’s well wishes weren’t sincere:

If this was sincere, you wouldn't have sent legal letters to all PPV providers in an attempt to destroy @ringofhonor's PPV. #BurningBridges https://t.co/4slTiI5TPl — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 23, 2017

Hardy has been involved in a legal dispute with Impact over the ownership of his Broken Universe gimmick and Impact sent ROH and its PPV carriers a cease and desist order over the Hardys using the gimmick, which caused one carrier to cancel their airing the event.

– Sean Waltman talked about Impact’s new partnership with AAA on the latest episode of X-Pac 1,2,360. You can listen to the episode below, in which Waltman says that AAA is going to “screw” Impact.

“I don’t know why anyone at Impact that dealt with AAA before thinks that AAA is any different now,” Waltman said. “That’s all I have to say about that. They’re [Impact] going to end up getting screwed… AAA is going to end up trying to screw them. I guarantee you. Guarantee it.”