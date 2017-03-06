wrestling / News

Impact Not Negotiating With Spike TV In The US

March 6, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– It was previously reported that Spike TV senior vice president and executive producer Scott Fishman was at a recent Impact Wrestling taping, and the word was that a possible return to Spike TV in the US was discussed. Brian Fritz of The Sporting News reports that Fishman was there for personal reasons and that despite making a deal with Spike in the UK, they are not negotiating a return in the US. Impact is contracted to air on POP TV through late 2017…

