– It was previously reported that Spike TV senior vice president and executive producer Scott Fishman was at a recent Impact Wrestling taping, and the word was that a possible return to Spike TV in the US was discussed. Brian Fritz of The Sporting News reports that Fishman was there for personal reasons and that despite making a deal with Spike in the UK, they are not negotiating a return in the US. Impact is contracted to air on POP TV through late 2017…

1) Despite a report, @Spike officials have told me that the network is not bringing @IMPACTWRESTLING back to the network. — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

2) @WrestlingSheet reported Sunday that Spike exec Scott Fishman met with Jeff Jarrett on Sunday before tapings and a return was discussed. — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

3) Spike statement: Spike TV officials confirm that Scott Fishman was there for personal reasons — and is not negotiating any deals. — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

4) That statement from @Spike was issued by David Schwarz, Vice President of Communications — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

5) Jason Powell of @prowrestlingnet has reported for months that Fishman has been backstage at various @IMPACTWRESTLING tapings. — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

6) However, each time he was there visiting friends and not working on any business deals. Fishman lives in the Central Florida area. — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

7) Of course, @IMPACTWRESTLING tapes their shows at Universal Studios, also in central FL so it’s not far from where Fishman lives. — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

8) Fishman has plenty of friends with @IMPACTWRESTLING considering that the promotion aired on @spike for over nine years. — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

9) So, despite making a deal with Spike in the UK, they are not negotiating a return in the US. — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017