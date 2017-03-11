– According to wrestlezone.com, the Crash Lucha Libre promotion in Tijuana has announced a new working partnership with both Impact Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. This has been rumored for some time, and looks to be similar to ROH’s working agreement with NJPW & CMLL. In an interesting note, Matt and Jeff Hardy are currently the Crash’s tag team champions, and their victory aired on Impact as part of the Hardy’s expedition for gold.

– Impact Wrestling Vice President Scott D’Amore posted the following on twitter, confirming Impact’s working agreement with Pro Wrestling NOAH…

1st official act as @IMPACTWRESTLING Vice President? Sign a working relationship wth @noah_ghc

2017 is an exciting year!#MakeImpactGreat https://t.co/Exlw3rVA1O — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) March 11, 2017