– Impact got off to a decent start for the first episode of 2017. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 290,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 33% and 29% from last week’s 0.06 demo rating and 224,000 viewers, though it must be pointed out that the previous two weeks were “Best of” episodes that don’t generally score well in the ratings.

While the numbers were down from the last original episode, that episode was the heavily-hyped Total Nonstop Deletion episode on December 15th that brought in a 0.1 and 329,000 viewers. The best comparison would probably be the week before that, which was about the same with a slightly lower 0.07 demo rating and a slightly-higher 303,000 viewers. The 0.08 is in line with the 2016 average for Impact, while the viewership is slightly below the 2016 average of 311,000.

Impact ranked #118 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.