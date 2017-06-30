– After hitting three-month highs last week Impact saw a drop in both ratings and viewers heading into Slammiversary. Thursday night’s episode scored a 0.07 rating in the 19 – 49 demographic and 268,000 viewers, down 30% and 22% from last week’s 0.10 demo rating and 342,000 viewers. The rating was the lowest since a 0.06 on June 8th, while the viewer count was the lowest since the May 4th episode had 260,000.

Impact ranked #114 for the night among cable originals.