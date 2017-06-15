– Impact Wrestling has announced that it will hold a house show in August 6th in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The show will be part of its weekend of returning to live events alongside an August 4th date in St. James in Long Island, New York and August 5th in Staten Island, New York.

The August 6th show will be the first Impact show in Connecticut since a January 2013 event. Impact’s last time on the road was back in October of 2015. Advertised for the weekend are Bobby Lashley, Alberto el Patron, EC3, Eddie Edwards, Allie, Eli Drake and EC3. You can find out more here.