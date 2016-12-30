– TNA closed their 2016 with a rise in ratings from Christmas week. Thursday’s “A Hardy New Year” special brought in a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 224,000 viewers per Showbuzz Daily. Those numbers are up 50% and 7% from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and 209,000 viewers, though still well below the 0.1 and 329,000 for the Total Nonstop Deletion episode two weeks ago.

Impact ranked #122 among cable originals for the night.