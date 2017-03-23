– Anthem Media has gone back over any YouTube content regarding The Hardys and the Broken Universe and added a “TM” to it, denoting that the material is a trademark of their company.

– The music composed and performed by Sheri Shaw from sstaria, which was offered to TNA to continue to use for free after Billy Corgan departed the company, is no longer being used. Dale Oliver is back in charge of music and the company is exclusively using his compositions going forward.

Credit: Pwinsider.com