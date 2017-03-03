– PWInsider reports that Magnus, Karen Jarrett and Chris Masters were backstage at last night’s Impact Wrestling tapings but weren’t used.

– F4WOnline.com‘s Dave Meltzer said that someone will appear at tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando “that will become the talk of the wrestling world.” It’s unknown who it is, but Meltzer said that Jim Ross’ name was brought up while Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews argued last night.

– Speaking of Ross, he tweeted the following about the Impact announce team: