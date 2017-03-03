wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Big Name Rumored For Tonight’s Tapings That Will Become “Talk of Wrestling World”, Stars Backstage Last Night, Jim Ross Tweets About Announce Team
March 3, 2017
– PWInsider reports that Magnus, Karen Jarrett and Chris Masters were backstage at last night’s Impact Wrestling tapings but weren’t used.
– F4WOnline.com‘s Dave Meltzer said that someone will appear at tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando “that will become the talk of the wrestling world.” It’s unknown who it is, but Meltzer said that Jim Ross’ name was brought up while Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews argued last night.
– Speaking of Ross, he tweeted the following about the Impact announce team:
The new, broadcast team for @IMPACTWRESTLING is @JeremyBorash & @realjoshmathews
They debut next week on @PopTV and I wish them the best!
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 3, 2017