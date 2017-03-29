wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Company Promotes Talent Appearing WM Weekend, Full World of Sport Press Event
March 29, 2017 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling posted the following, promoting that some of their talent will be working WrestleMania weekend events…
Heading to Orlando this weekend? So are a lot of Impact Stars & Knockouts! Full schedule coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ONExgVeSmf
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 29, 2017
– Here is video from the ITV, IMPACT Wrestling & WOS Wrestling United Kingdom press event…