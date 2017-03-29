wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Company Promotes Talent Appearing WM Weekend, Full World of Sport Press Event

March 29, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Impact Wrestling posted the following, promoting that some of their talent will be working WrestleMania weekend events…

– Here is video from the ITV, IMPACT Wrestling & WOS Wrestling United Kingdom press event…

article topics :

Impact, World of Sport, WrestleCon, Larry Csonka

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading