– The Impact website is down due to a server issue. The company wasn’t happy about it crashing but was happy because it is reportedly due to traffic.

– The Youtube videos for Alberto el Patron’s debut on Impact are already in the hundreds of thousands, which is way up from what the company usually has in terms of views.

– Speaking of Patron, many noticed that there wasn’t a big pop for his title win. Word is that there was a technical glitch with the video wall as well as losing the feeds to a handheld camera for a few minutes, which led to edits.

Credit: Pwinsider.com