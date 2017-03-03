– PWInsider reports that Bruce Prichard will be involved with Bobby Lashley in the future, but will have other on-air roles. Officials have been talking about giving Lashley a mouthpiece for weeks, with others considered or approached before Prichard. Part of the deal with Prichard includes promoting his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast with Conrad Thompson.

– Dale Oliver, who produced theme songs for TNA, is back and Impact Wrestling will use his music in the future. This led to some music changes last night.

– Bob Ryder was backstage timing the show again last night, which he did for years with TNA. Matt Conway had been doing that job recently. Other names backstage include Kevin Matthews, Fallah Bah and Mario Bokara, who are all waiting to make their debuts.

– Reno Scum had the GFW Tag Team titles with them. The titles will be recognized as with a different company.