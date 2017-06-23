– Dixie Carter praised Impact Wrestling for reaching its fifteenth anniversary. She wrote:

So proud of this company and all the men and women who helped build it. @IMPACTWRESTLING #Here'sTo15More 🥂 https://t.co/z6WlH13QCr — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) June 19, 2017

– Impact Wrestling has posted a video of Scott Steiner’s greatest moments in the promotion.

– Jeff and Karen Jarrett will appear at the Staten Island Yankees minor league baseball game this Sunday.