Impact Wrestling News: Dixie Carter Congratulates Impact On 15 Years, Scott Steiner’s Greatest Moments, Jarretts Set For Appearance
June 23, 2017 | Posted by
– Dixie Carter praised Impact Wrestling for reaching its fifteenth anniversary. She wrote:
So proud of this company and all the men and women who helped build it. @IMPACTWRESTLING #Here'sTo15More 🥂 https://t.co/z6WlH13QCr
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) June 19, 2017
– Impact Wrestling has posted a video of Scott Steiner’s greatest moments in the promotion.
– Jeff and Karen Jarrett will appear at the Staten Island Yankees minor league baseball game this Sunday.