wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Dixie Carter Congratulates Impact On 15 Years, Scott Steiner’s Greatest Moments, Jarretts Set For Appearance

June 23, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Dixie Carter praised Impact Wrestling for reaching its fifteenth anniversary. She wrote:

– Impact Wrestling has posted a video of Scott Steiner’s greatest moments in the promotion.

– Jeff and Karen Jarrett will appear at the Staten Island Yankees minor league baseball game this Sunday.

article topics :

Dixie Carter, Jeff Jarrett, Scott Steiner, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading