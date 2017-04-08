– According to wrestlezone.com, Eddie Kingston was pulled from this weekend’s AAW 13th Anniversary show in Rosemont, IL. Kingston was removed from the event due to an injury suffered in his match with former WWE Superstar KRUGAR (aka Adam Rose) last Saturday for Callihan’s Wrestling Revolver promotion. The site reports that Kingston took a hard bump into a bent up trashcan, and later said he had tightness in his neck and ended up missing a seminar that night. Kingston told WrestleZone that he’s feeling much better and looking to get back into the ring soon, but that due to his age, he is taking his injuries more seriously.

– It was reported on Thursday that Impact Wrestling’s DJ Z suffered an injury working for the Crash promotion last night in Mexico City. He suffered a fractured colon, and had to have emergency surgery. He posted the following update today, and plans to spend the next few weeks recovering in Mexico. He posted the following on twitter, showing that he’s up and slowly walking…