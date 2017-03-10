– Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm posted on Twitter, thanking Matt Hardy for his time in the company and reacting to a tweet Hardy sent out.

Many VALIANT Men & Women remain in the TNA trenches fighting in the #GreatWar. I may exist on another PLANE now..But FIGHT ONWARD, Soldiers. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 9, 2017

We thank @matthardybrand for a superb performance in Broken Universe. May the seven deities guide with their Broken Brilliance left behind — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 10, 2017

@MATTHARDYBRAND Broken Universe will always be here. Kudos to the creative team behind the vision @JeremyBorash @paradysexoxo @Lagana @Billy — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 10, 2017

