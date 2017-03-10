wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Ed Nordholm Responds To Matt Hardy, Latest Impact in 60 Video

March 10, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm posted on Twitter, thanking Matt Hardy for his time in the company and reacting to a tweet Hardy sent out.

– Here is the latest edition of Impact in :60, looking at last night’s episode.

article topics :

Broken Matt Hardy, Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading