Impact Wrestling News: Ed Nordholm Responds To Matt Hardy, Latest Impact in 60 Video
– Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm posted on Twitter, thanking Matt Hardy for his time in the company and reacting to a tweet Hardy sent out.
Many VALIANT Men & Women remain in the TNA trenches fighting in the #GreatWar. I may exist on another PLANE now..But FIGHT ONWARD, Soldiers.
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 9, 2017
We thank @matthardybrand for a superb performance in Broken Universe. May the seven deities guide with their Broken Brilliance left behind
— Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 10, 2017
@MATTHARDYBRAND Broken Universe will always be here. Kudos to the creative team behind the vision @JeremyBorash @paradysexoxo @Lagana @Billy
— Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 10, 2017
– Here is the latest edition of Impact in :60, looking at last night’s episode.