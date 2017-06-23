wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Lashley Invites Donald Trump To Be In His Corner At Slammiversary, Jeff Jarrett Teases Special Guest

June 23, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Impact Wrestling sent out a press release in which Impact World Champion Bobby Lashley has asked that President Donald Trump appear in his corner at Slammiversary. His opponent, GFW champion Alberto El Patron, will have his father Dos Caras in his corner. Slammiversary happens on July 2 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

Lashley wrote:

Trump previously appeared in Lashley’s corner at WWE Wrestlemania 23’s “Battle of the Billionaires.” Lashley fought Umaga, who was cornered by Vince McMahon.

– Meanwhile, Jeff Jarrett is also hinting at a guest that will appear at Slammiversary. He said the guest is the “most powerful” and “influential” resident of Orlando. He wrote:

