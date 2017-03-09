– PRVI.tv spoke with Mario Bokara, who will make his Impact Wrestling debut soon. He called his debut the “crown jewel” of his career. Bokara is a Croation wrestler, which is part of his wrestling character. He said he was called on February 22 to make his debut and now he’s hoping to get signed. Bokara, Kevin Matthews and Fallah Bah are regulars for WrestlePro and will wrestle there this Saturday in Rahway, New Jersey, along with Impact alum Shark Boy.

– PWInsider reports that there has been talk of putting Robbie E and Bram in a tag team after they worked together in Pro Wrestling NOAH.

– Jesse Godderz is set to work on a song with 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons. Godderz was completely absent from last week’s Impact tapings.