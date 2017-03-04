– Matt Morgan posted a photo on Twitter of himself taking part in a photo shoot. It was previously reported that Morgan was backstage at the Impact Wrestling tapings taking part in a photo shoot as he’s expected to make his return to the company.

So this happened today…. pic.twitter.com/DXiT3wR7Bc — Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan) March 4, 2017

– Several former NXT wrestlers worked the Impact Wrestling One Night Only PPV taping in Orlando this afternoon. It had a theme of future prospects against established Knockouts, with the winners fighting in the main event. Santana Garrett fought Brandi Rhodes, Leva Bates (“Blue Pants”) took on Allie and Rachael Ellering fought Laurel Van Ness.