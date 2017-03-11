wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Website Up and Running Again, New Shirts Available, Non-Spoiler Listing for Impact
– Impact Wrestling’s new website design is back up and running again.
– Impact Wrestling is selling some new shirts, including a new “Lucha” Impact Wrestling shirt, a shirt featuring the company’s new logo, and a new shirt for Reno Scum.
– Here’s the non-spoiler match listing for next week’s Impact Wrestling:
* ODB vs. Rebel
* Trevor Lee vs. Suicide vs. Braxton Sutter vs. Andrew Everett after Laurel Van Ness distracts Allie and Braxton.
* The debut of the new LAX vs. DCC
* Mahabali Shera & Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid vs. Idris Abraham & Fallah Baha & Mario Bokara
* Reno Scum vs. Decay
* EC3 vs. Alberto el Patron.