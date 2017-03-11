– Impact Wrestling’s new website design is back up and running again.

– Impact Wrestling is selling some new shirts, including a new “Lucha” Impact Wrestling shirt, a shirt featuring the company’s new logo, and a new shirt for Reno Scum.

– Here’s the non-spoiler match listing for next week’s Impact Wrestling:

* ODB vs. Rebel

* Trevor Lee vs. Suicide vs. Braxton Sutter vs. Andrew Everett after Laurel Van Ness distracts Allie and Braxton.

* The debut of the new LAX vs. DCC

* Mahabali Shera & Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid vs. Idris Abraham & Fallah Baha & Mario Bokara

* Reno Scum vs. Decay

* EC3 vs. Alberto el Patron.