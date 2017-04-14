– After getting an upward tick last week, Impact Wrestling dropped back to normal. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 302,000 viewers, down a tick and 2% from last week’s 0.08 demo rating and 309,000 viewers. The 0.07 has been the typical rating for 2017, while the viewer count was still higher than the 297,000 from two weeks ago.

Impact ranked #115 among cable originals for the night.