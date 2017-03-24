– Following a jump last week, Impact Wrestling returned to the 2017 average this week. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 304,000 viewers, down 30% and 11% from last week’s 0.1 demo rating and 344,000 viewers. The 0.07 demo rating has been the typical number for Impact, which has drawn that rating for nine out of twelve weeks this year (the show has a 0.072 average for the year thus far). The viewership was stil slightly up from the 292,000 viewers from two weeks ago and the 297,000 average for 2017.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Impact ranked at #115 among cable originals for the night.