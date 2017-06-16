– Impact Wrestling rebounded from last week’s ratings downtick to hit what has generally been its ceiling in 2017 thus far. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 327,000 viewers, up 0.02 and 3% from last week’s 0.06 demo rating and 318,000 viewers. The demo rating is the same one that Impact has hit three previous times this year and the second-best number behind a 0.1 on March 16th, while the viewership is the best for the show since 344,000 tuned in for that same March episode.

Impact ranked #113 among cable originals for the night.