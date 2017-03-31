– Stability is the name of the game for Impact Wrestling’s ratings in 2017, and this week was no exception. Thursday’s episode of Impact brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic rating and 297,000 viewers, even with and down 3% from last week’s 0.07 demo rating and 305,000 viewers. The demo rating makes for the tenth time out of thirteen weeks that the show has pulled in that same number, while the viewership was the lowest since 292,000 viewers three weeks ago.

Impact ranked at #112 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.