– After making gains last week, Impact Wrestling held steady in ratings while giving some of its viewers back. Thursday’s episode scored a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 275,000 viewers, even with last week’s 0.07 demo rating and down 15% from last week’s 325,000 viewers. The demographic rating continues a trend of consistent 0.07s for 2017, with the exception of a 0.05 two weeks ago. While the viewership was down from last week, it was still above the 252,000 viewers from a couple of weeks back.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Impact ranked #133 among cable originals for the week.