– Impact Wrestling has found a ratings mark in 2017 and they’re sticking to it. Thursday night’s episode of Impact brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 293,000 viewers, even and up 7% respectively from last week’s 0.07 demo rating and 275,000 viewers. The show has maintained that same demo rating mark for the entirety of 2017 with the exception of a 0.08 to start the year off and a 0.05 on February 9th which is a positive sign in terms of stability although it’s below the 0.086 average that 2016 saw. While the viewership was higher than last week, it was below the 325,000 from two weeks ago.

Impact ranked #135 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.