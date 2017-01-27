– This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling kept even in the ratings while shedding a handful of viewers. Thursday night’s episde had a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 307,000 viewers, even and down 1% from last week’s 0.07 demo rating and 310,000 viewers. The numbers are tied for the best and the second-best for ratings and viewers, respectively, since the December 15th “Total Nonstop Deletion” episode.

Impact ranked #138 among cable originals for the night.