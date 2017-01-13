– It wasn’t a huge fall, but Impact did edge downward in the ratings. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 277,000 viewers, down 13% and 4% from last week’s 0.08 demo rating and 290,000 total viewers. The numbers were still well above the ratings and viewers for the holiday recap episodes, though the rating is the smallest for a first-run non-holiday episode since the October 6th episode had a 0.06. The viewership was the lowest for a non-holiday episode since the technical issue-ridden episode on June 14th, which had 214,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #134 for the night among cable originals, per Showbuzz Daily. The Golden State Warriors/Detroit Pistons game on TNT led the way for the night with a 0.66 demo rating and 1.546 million viewers.