– Impact Wrestling saw its rating up a bit for the first time in three weeks. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 309,000 viewers, up 14% and 4% from last week’s 0.07 demo rating and 297,000 viewers. It’s the first non-0.07 rating since the March 16th episode brought in a 0.1 and the best viewership since the same episode had 344,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #104 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.