– Impact Wrestling jumped in the ratings to tie its highest point of the year. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.1 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic rating and 342,000 viewers, up 25% and 5% from last week’s 0.08 demo rating and 327,000 viewers. Both numbers are the best since the March 16th episode, which also scored a 0.1 demo rating while bringing in 344,000 viewers. It also represents the first time that the ratings have improved for the show in two consecutive weeks this year.

Impact ranked #103 among cable originals for the night, with the NBA Draft leading the way (1.36 demo rating, 3.420 million viewers).