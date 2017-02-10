– After weeks of stability, Impact Wrestling dropped in the ratings this week. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 252,000 viewers per Showbuzz Daily, off 29% and 16% from last week’s 0.07 and 299,000 viewers.

The drop off follows several weeks of steady ratings for the show, which had pulled in a 0.07 demo rating for most of the year and stayed within 277,000 to 310,000 viewers. This week’s numbers are the lowest of 2017 and the lowest for a first-run non-holiday episode since the technical glitch-ridden episode back in June. If we take that episode out as an anomaly then the viewership would be the lowest since March 8th, 2016’s episode had 222,000 viewers and the rating would be the lowest of the Pop TV era.

Impact did not rank among the top 150 cable originals for the night.