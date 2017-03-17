– After sticking at or around a 0.07 for most of 2017, Impact Wrestling saw its ratings jump this week. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 344,000 viewers, up 43% and 18% respectively from last week’s 0.07 demo rating and 292,000 viewers. Both numbers were the highest of the year, with the rating at its highest point since the “Total Nonstop Deletion” episode on December 15th. The viewership was the best since the November 3rd episode had 359,000.

Impact ranked #119 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily.