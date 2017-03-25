wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Stars Set For NOAH’s Global Tag League

March 25, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The teams for NOAH’s Global Tag League 2017 were announced today, and they include two stars from Impact Wrestling…

~ Katsuhiko Nakajima & Masa Kitamiya
~ Takashi Sugiura & Kenoh (Reigning GHC Tag Champions)
~ Naomichi Marufuji & Maybach Taniguchi
~ Go Shiozaki & Atsushi Kotoge
~ Muhammad Yone & Akitoshi Saito
~ Kaito Kiyomiya & Takuya Nomura (BJW)
~ Cody Hall (USA) & Randy Reign (Canada)
~ “New Browmans” Robby E & Bram (Impact Wrestling)

– The Global Tag League runs from April 22-May 4.

Credit: puroresuspirit.net

article topics :

Bram, Impact Wrestling, Noah, Robbie E, Larry Csonka

