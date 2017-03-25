– The teams for NOAH’s Global Tag League 2017 were announced today, and they include two stars from Impact Wrestling…

~ Katsuhiko Nakajima & Masa Kitamiya

~ Takashi Sugiura & Kenoh (Reigning GHC Tag Champions)

~ Naomichi Marufuji & Maybach Taniguchi

~ Go Shiozaki & Atsushi Kotoge

~ Muhammad Yone & Akitoshi Saito

~ Kaito Kiyomiya & Takuya Nomura (BJW)

~ Cody Hall (USA) & Randy Reign (Canada)

~ “New Browmans” Robby E & Bram (Impact Wrestling)

– The Global Tag League runs from April 22-May 4.

Credit: puroresuspirit.net